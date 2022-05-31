MEDFORD — The season is over for the Wallowa Valley baseball team.
The Eagles, who drew a tough first-round matchup against top-seed Cascade Christian in the 3A state baseball playoffs, fell on the road to the Challengers on Wednesday, May 25, 13-3, in five innings.
The Eagles never led, as Cascade Christian scored the game’s first nine runs, got home runs from both Austin Waits and Cole Shields, and had 13 hits.
Owen Thompson did it all for the Challengers, going 4-for-4 with five RBIs. He doubled in the game’s first run in the first inning and later scored, added a two-run double as part of a five-run fourth that ended with Cascade Christian ahead 9-0 and had two RBI singles along the way. He also pitched all five innings, striking out 12 batters and keeping the Eagles off the board until the fifth inning.
In that frame, Gabe Nobles reached on a dropped third strike, moved to third on a one-out single by Spencer Decker, and scored on a bunt by Maclane Melville. On the play, an error by the Challengers also allowed Decker to score. Melville scored later on a Caden Fent RBI single to pull the Eagles within 9-3.
But Cascade Christian put an end to the game in the home half of the frame. Thompson had his fourth run-scoring hit, an error led to two runs and Liam Benade hit an RBI single to enforce the 10-run rule.
Lane Rouse had two of the Eagles’ six hits. Four pitchers struggled to contain the Cascade Christian offense, combining to allow 13 hits in 4⅔ innings, walking six and striking out five.
The Eagles wrapped the season with a final record of 14-12.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.