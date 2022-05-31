The Wallowa Valley softball team had its best season in close to a decade, and could chalk up the success to solid play across the board.
The Special District 2 all-league selections are evidence of that.
The Outlaws had eight players garner recognition on the all-league squad, including two who earned honors at multiple positions, giving the team 10 selections. Five of those athletes, in fact, gained first-team notice.
Leading the way was Liz Rowley, who had two first-team nods, one as a first-team pitcher and one as an outfielder. Rowley was part of a strong 1-2 punch in the pitcher’s circle for the Outlaws along with Aimee Meyers.
Meyers was tapped as a first-team infielder, and also garnered a nod as a pitcher, landing on honorable mention.
Rilyn Kirkland, who provided a constant force in the batting order for Wallowa Valley and was a strong catcher, was selected as a first-team utility player. Cooper Nave gained a spot as a first-team first baseman and Sophie Moeller was tagged a first-team infielder.
Alex Rowley was selected to the second team as an outfielder, the Outlaws’ lone second-team selection.
Rounding out the selections were juniors Sydney Hopkins and Maci Marr, both of whom were honorable mention in the outfield.
The 10 selections bested everyone in Special District 2, including Burns, who went undefeated in SD2 play. Burns, though, did land the league pitcher (Ayla Davies), player (Merissa Medley) and coach (Robert Medley) of the year.
