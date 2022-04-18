VALE — The Wallowa Valley softball team earned its first two victories of Special District 2 play Friday, April 15, in Vale.
And Liz Rowley was in the middle of both victories.
The senior tossed a five-hit shutout as the Outlaws blanked the Vikings in the opener, 11-0, then followed with a team-high four RBIs in the nightcap as Wallowa Valley won a slugfest, 17-7, in six innings.
Rowley was sharp in the circle, striking out eight batters, walking three and scattering five hits, becoming the first pitcher to blank Vale this season. It was her second shutout of the spring.
At the plate, she added three hits and scored twice. Sophie Moeller also had three hits, and both Moeller and Aimee Meyers drove in two runs. All nine players in the starting lineup had at least one hit, and as a team the Outlaws finished with 16, 15 of which were singles. Eight of the nine batters scored.
In the nightcap, all nine starters again had a hit as Wallowa Valley finished with 22 in the contest. Cooper Nave turned in a perfect 5-for-5 performance, scoring twice and driving in three runs. Rowley had three more hits, doubled twice, added a triple, and finished with four RBIs. Along with Nave and Rowley, Moeller, Rilyn Kirkland, Alex Rowley and Brianna Rouse all had two or more hits and collected at least two or more RBIs. Meyers, who had three hits, tossed all six innings, allowing five earned runs on seven hits and striking out six.
The Outlaws' April 16 doubleheader at Grant Union was canceled.
Wallowa Valley (8-5 overall, 2-2 SD2) visits Union/Cove in nonleague action April 20, and travels to Irrigon for an SD2 twinbill April 22.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.