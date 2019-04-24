The Wallowa Valley Outlaws had good luck in Irrigon, winning both games of their double header. The first game went only five innings before the mercy rule was invoked for an Outlaws 12-1 victory.
Coach Gary Gassett said everything went right for the squad. He noted the team had only two errors and that pitching and fielding was the key to victory.
Nonetheless, the Outlaws scored nine runs in the first inning. The squad banged out seven hits in the inning and all but one run was earned.
On the pitching end, Lexie Gassett went the distance, doling out four hits four strikeouts, a walk and no earned runs.
Not satisfied with her pitching efforts, Gassett also went 2 for 3 at the plate and scored three times. Sam McFarland went 2-3 with three RBIs and scored twice. Claire Farwell chipped a double and Aysia Salim went 1 for 4 with three RBIs. Almost everyone had a hit. Everyone got in on the action.
Gassett tossed the seven-inning second game as well. Stingy Gassett gave out four hits, four whiffs a walk and one earned run. She threw 88 pitches, 58 for strikes.
On offense, the team went to work on Irrigon, smacking 15 hits in the 10-2 victory. Hard-hitting Farwell went 3 for 4 with three RBIs and a run scored. McFarland had another outstanding game at the plate, going 2 for 5 with a run scored.
Jessie Teeney, one of the finest catchers in the league behind the plate, went 3 for 4 with three runs scored. Grace Collins went 3 for 3 with 2 RBIs and a run scored.
“We played really well defensively,” Coach Gassett said. “We had good pitching and hit the ball well.”
The wins kept the girls in second place in league play with a 4-2 league record, 7-5 overall and ranked 10th in the state. They next play Riverside at home on Friday, April 26 starting at 1 p.m.
