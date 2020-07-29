ENTERPRISE — The Wallowa Valley 16- to 18-year-old baseball team bounced back in the nightcap of a doubleheader with Baker City to post a 9-8 win Friday, July 24. The Brewers won the opener 8-4.
In the nightcap, Wallowa Valley’s Chase Homan took the mound for the final three innings, fanning three batters and allowing just one run. Homan also powered the only Wallowa Valley extra base hit, a line-drive double. The team finished the game with 10 hits in the win.
Base-running and steals, along with good hitting, sealed the Wallowa Valley victory. Trace Evans stole home, eluding four Baker City players when hung up between third and the plate, making a diving, head-first arrival at the plate.
In the opener, two Wallowa Valley players, Spencer Decker and Caden Fent, scorched line-drive doubles through the hole into left-center field. Eight players notched singles — Flynn Nave, Trace Evans, Dylan Jennings, Caden Fent, Trace Collier and Blade Suto.
Wallowa Valley plays two games at Jensen Field in Enterprise on Friday, July 31, facing Pendleton at noon and Hermiston at 6 p.m.
