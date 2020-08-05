Wallowa Valley splits doubleheader
ENTERPRISE — The Wallowa Valley 16- to 18-year-old baseball team rode a strong pitching effort from Flynn Nave to a doubleheader split with Pendleton on Friday, July 31 in the team’s final games of the regular season.
Nave threw five innings, allowing no earned runs in the opener, a 6-2 win for Wallowa Valley. Nave also was strong at the plate, finishing with a pair of doubles, two singles and two walks.
Pendleton bounced back in the nightcap, thumping Wallowa Valley, 20-2.
“We typically have been playing a different game in the second half of a double-header,” said Wallowa Valley coach Jim Nave. “We seemed to have run out of energy today. But over the summer, these players have gained a lot of skills. It’s been good to see that growth.”
The games' most noteworthy play was Tegan Evans’ leaping catch in right center field, robbing Pendleton of an extra base hit. Evans collided with Kyler McQuead just as he caught he ball, but held on for the out. Evans was fine, but McQuead limped off the field on his own power and did not return to the game.
— EO Media Group
