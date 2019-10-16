The Wallowa Cougars handed out a thorough drubbing to the Pine Eagle Spartans in volleyball on Friday, Oct. 11. The Cougars won their match in three sets. Regardless, Coach Janea Hulse said that the Spartans played hard and made sure the lady Cougs earned every single point.
Coach Hulse said that team captain, Ashlyn Young, worked all the Cougar hitters and the team as a whole worked well on defense. The coach noted that the ladies had a few hiccups in the beginning of the second game, but they came back and got on track while avoiding any sustained letdowns.
"Every game is a learning experience for us," Hulse said. "We are breaking down all aspects of the game and trying to work on being disciplined."
Young had her usual stellar match with 43 digs, four kills, two aces and an outstanding 20 assists. Ella Moeller donated 32 digs and three aces to go along with 16 other aggressive serves. Shanna Rae Tillery mustered up 41 digs, 25 tough serves, 12 kills and two solo blocks for another phenomenal performance.
Jamie Johnston spaded 46 digs, 10 kills and 10 solo blocks on the evening.
The victory brought the Cougs to 9-2 in league play and 18-6 overall while holding down the 15th slot in the state 1A rankings. The ladies' two remaining games are at home. On Tuesday, Oct. 15 they play Joseph. On Friday they play 9th-ranked Crane.
