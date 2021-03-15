ENTERPRISE — Wallowa looked solid in its first full-contact football game in more than a year.
The Cougars amassed 465 yards of offense and found success through the air and on the ground on the way to a 42-0 road victory over Enterprise Thursday, March 11 — the first game of Season 2 for both squads.
"It only took one play, and it was like 'Man, I love this game," Wallowa head coach Matt Brockamp said. "We missed playing football."
Sophomore quarterback Lute Ramsden was dialed in, going 17-for-22 for 239 yards passing and five touchdowns — three to Zeb Ramsden and two to Tristin Bales — while also scampering for 129 yards and a score. His 46-yard TD run to open the scoring in the first quarter and give Wallowa the early 8-0 lead.
A long catch-and-run by Bales of 77 yards on a dump off in the flats in the first quarter and another long score — this of 72 yards on a screen to Zeb Ramsden in the second quarter — built Wallowa's lead to 20-0. Another scoring pass to Zeb Ramsden for a 25-yard TD later in the second quarter built Wallowa's lead to 28-0 at the break.
The Ramsden brothers connected for the third time in the third — Lute throwing a pass on a fade route to Zeb in the end zone for a 20-yard score — before another dump off to Bales later in the period went 17 yards to round out the scoring.
"We cleaned things up a little bit offensively," Brockamp said. "We still had mistakes that were made, we had six penalties, some big holding calls … But for the most part, offsides (and) illegal motion were much better than last year. They learned a lot last year. It was exciting to see a dominant performance in Wallowa County."
The older Ramsden finished with nine catches for 142 yards and the three scores. Bales finished with 87 yards receiving.
Defensively, Ryder Goller had three sacks and two tackles for loss. Jesse Duncan had 14 tackle assists, three solo tackles and an interception. And Zeb Hermans had four solo tackles and six tackle assists and a sack.
"They had some success early on a screen that they ran a few times. They caught us early in a linebacker blitz, and had some success with the screen which they kept coming back to," Brockamp said. "(But we) were able to play responsible football, and did a great job stopping the run for sure."
Individual stats were not available for Enterprise.
Both teams are back on the gridiron at home Friday at 2 p.m. when Wallowa hosts Cove and Enterprise entertains Union.
