JOSEPH — The Joseph volleyball team ran its winning streak to 20 straight matches, exacted a little revenge for a 2019 playoff loss and reached the state quarterfinals for the first time in three years by sweeping Days Creek in a second-round home match Saturday, Oct. 30, 25-16, 25-14, 29-27.
The victory set up another home match for the Eagles, who will host North Douglas in the state quarterfinals Tuesday, Nov. 2. The Warriors swept Perrydale on Saturday and, like Joseph, enter the quarterfinals with a record of 24-3 overall.
Few, if any, teams in Class 1A have played better than Joseph during the last two months, and the Eagles kept that momentum rolling right into Saturday's match against the Wolves. The Eagles opened up a double-digit lead in each of the first two sets, trailed just once the entire match and were only threatened by Days Creek late in the third set.
Joseph opened the match on a 13-2 run to quickly take an 11-point first-set lead thanks to three kills in four points from Molly Curry, who led the Eagles with eight kills. Kills by Emma Orr and Cooper Nave gave Joseph its largest lead of the first set at 18-6.
Days Creek, which traveled almost 540 miles for the second-round match, made the first set somewhat interesting with a 9-1 run, getting within 19-15 on a kill by Bailey Stufflebeam. But Nave had four kills late, including the final one of the set for the 1-0 lead.
A serving run by Nave helped put the second set away in a hurry. The sophomore had three aces as the Eagles turned a meager 5-4 lead into an 18-4 margin.
The final point of the 13-0 run brought a moment of humor to the match. Curry put a kill attempt off the head of a Days Creek defender that, even as the rally continued, set several Joseph players — especially Aimee Meyers — into a fit of laughter. Curry did finish the point off with a kill and a 14-point lead. Orr had a kill to put the set away.
The Eagles appeared ready to put the match away easily, as Joseph on several occasions took an eight-point lead, the last on a kill by Orr that left the team two points from the victory at 23-15.
Days Creek put together one final salvo to not only get back into the set, but reach the cusp of a fourth set. Three kills and a block by Stufflebeam and consecutive kills by Lyris Berlingeri moved the Wolves to within 24-23. A kill attempt from Nave went long to tie the match at 24-24, and after the teams tied at 25-25, McKenzie Park blocked the ball for the Wolves' first — and only — lead of the night at 26-25.
The teams battled to a 27-27 score before a kill by Berlingeri went long to give Joseph the lead back, and on the next point, the Wolves failed to handle a ball played over the net by Meyers, sending the Eagles on.
Curry finished with eight kills to lead the Eagles. Nave had six kills and team-high 18 digs and six aces, McKenzie Keffer had 15 digs and Meyers had 13 digs and 21 assists.
Joseph and North Douglas meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Sather Court, with the winner advancing to the semifinals Friday at Ridgeview High School in Redmond. The teams last met in the postseason in 2017, with the Eagles taking down the Warriors in straight sets on the way to a third-place finish.
Editor's note: This story will be updated with more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.