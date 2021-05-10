MILTON-FREEWATER — Jericho Peters, Zac Knapp and Gideon Gray each won two races Tuesday, May 4, to lead the Enterprise effort at the Mac-Hi Three-Way in Milton-Freewater against McLoughlin and Weston-McEwen.
Peters took top honors in the 100 meters (11.24 seconds) and 200 (23.68), and was second in the long jump (18 feet, 4 inches) as the senior posted three personal bests on the day. Knapp won the 1,500 (4:30.92) and the 3,000 (9:10.32), posting a PR in the 3K. And Gray took first in the high jump (5-feet-0) and the javelin (127-feet-2), earning a PR in the event. Gray's high jump win led a 1-2-3 finish, with Byron Gallagher (5-feet-0) second and Brenden Moore (4-feet-10) third.
The Outlaws collected a seventh victory via Roan Flynn's PR in the 300 hurdles (48.46). Moore placed second in the 300 hurdles (49.96) and Luke Clinchy was fourth at 1:01.24.
Third-place finishes for Enterprise also came from Moore in the 1,500 (4:54.30), Clinchy in the 110 hurdles (23.72) and the 4x100 relay team of Gray, Jericho and Ransom Peters, and Zander Walker (49.14).
In fourth was Ransom Peters in the 100 (11.72) and 200 (25.15), and Gallagher in the long jump (17-feet-½). Flynn was sixth in the long jump (15-feet-11) and Noah Meyer was sixth in the javelin (84-feet-9). In seventh was Tanner Kesecker in the shot put (25-feet-6½) and javelin (71-feet-2), and Gray in the discus (69-feet-11), and in eighth was Walker in the 100 (13.31) and Kesecker in the discus (67-feet-8).
For the girls, Savannah Vaughn took first in the 100 (13.62) and the 200 (1:06.43), setting a PR in both. She also took second in the high jump at 4-feet-4, and was part of the first-place 4x100 relay team, as Vaughn, Althea Komiskey, Maddie Nordtvedt and Ailena McEntire won in 56.62 seconds.
Asiya Salim was first in the shot put (26-feet-7), second in the javelin (93-feet-1), fourth in the discus (61-feet-5) and sixth in the 100 (14.77). Nordtvedt added three second-place finishes — in the 100 (13.94), 200 (30.40) and 400 (1:11.93). Maddie Wigen took third in the high jump at 4-feet-2. McEntire was fourth in the 200 in 31.09. Komiskey was fifth in the 100 (14.72) and in the high jump (4-feet-2). And Arian Latta cleared 3-feet-10 in the high jump to take sixth.
On Friday, May 7, Lottie McDonald won two races to lead the effort for the Joseph girls track team at the Grant Union Invitational, while three different boys won events to lead their effort at the meet.
McDonald won the 300 hurdles in a time of 52.93, and the 400 in 1:05.66. She also took fourth in the long jump with a mark of 13-feet-4.
Ariana Samples won the shot put with a personal best distance of 31-feet-1, and was fifth in the discus (53-feet-5) and the javelin (55-feet-10). Iona McDonald took fourth in the 100 (15.11) and the 300 hurdles (55.71).
For the boys, Bayden Menton led a 1-2-3 finish in the 1,500 in 4:27.79, with Henry Coughlan following at 4:33.29 and Ian Goodrich third at 4:34.40. Kale Ferguson won the discus at 116-feet-0, and Reece Nelson took the top spot in the high jump at 6-feet-0.
Ferguson, in addition to the win, took second in the 200 (25.11), third in the javelin (137-feet-3) and fourth in the 100 (12.50).
Juston Rogers placed second in the 800 (2:06.44), and fifth in the high jump (5-feet-2). Goodrich came in third in the 800 (2:08.20), and Menton placed fourth (2:10.74). Nelson, along with his win in the high jump, was second in the long jump (18-feet-9½). Keelan McBurney was fourth in the shot put (30-feet-5) and the discus (73-feet-1), Kane Johnson was fifth in the 400 (1:03.40) and sixth in the discus (66-feet-9), Jessup Orr was seventh in the discus (65-feet-9) and Adrian Cabrera was eighth in the shot put (24-feet-11½).
The boys took second in the meet, and the girls took fourth.
The Outlaws are off until May 14 when they compete at the 2A Special District 6 championship meet in Union, and both teams then compete May 15 at the Jo-Hi Invitational.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.