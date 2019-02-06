Both the Joseph/Wallowa and Enterprise teams traveled to the far-off land of Heppner on Saturday, Feb. 2, to participate in the Bank of Eastern Oregon Invitational. Boys from both squads raided the pirate’s chest to bring home various precious metals.
The Outlaws brought home the gold, silver and sixth place medals for their efforts. Unstoppable Trace Evans easily took on all comers, bringing home the gold with barely a sweat. He still hasn’t lost a 2A or 1A match this year at 138 pounds.
”For a sophomore he’s just wrestling incredibly well,” Coach Forrest Wilson said.
Regular state competitor Shane Lund just missed at 132 pounds, Coach Wilson said. Lund was ahead on points until running out of gas at the end of his match. He still brought home the silver medal.
Hunter Harvey took sixth place at 160 pounds, with Wilson saying the young wrestler has upped his performance over the last two meets. The team next wrestles at Echo on Saturday, Feb. 9.
Jo-Wa placed the usual suspects in the medal count, starting with Steven Beckman lugging home the gold at 113 pounds, Zeb Ramsden placed fifth at 132 pounds and Brenden Moore also took the gold at 138 pounds. Gus Ramsden placed fourth at 152 pounds, while Austin Brockamp brought some bronze home at 170 pounds, Jonah Staigle also brought home the bronze at 195 pounds and Michael Diggins placed fourth at 220 pounds.
Coach Tim Kiesecker said his crew worked hard at the tournament.
”We only brought nine wrestlers because of some flu we had going around,” he said. “It was real tough because we competed against a lot of 3A and 4A schools
Jo-Wa placed fifth in the 16-team tournament. They wrestle next weekend at Halfway.
“We won that tournament last year, and we’re fixing to win it this year,” Kiesecker said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.