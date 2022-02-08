HEPPNER — Gunnar McDowell placed third to lead the Enterprise wrestling team’s efforts at the Bank of Eastern Oregon Invitational on Saturday, Feb. 5, in Heppner.
McDowell went 2-1 at 220 pounds. A bye moved him into the quarterfinals, where he pinned Emery Hammond of Crane. He dropped a semifinal match by fall to Alex Ritter of Baker/Powder Valley, then bounced back to pin Jayden Clark of Baker/Powder Valley in the third-place match.
Pearce Schnetzky was the only other Outlaw to place, going 1-2 at 138 to take fourth. He opened with a bye, then took a quarterfinal win over Union/Cove’s Noah Gliddon by a close 6-4 decision. He followed with two losses by fall — to Pine Eagle’s Chase Butner in the semifinals, and to Union/Cove’s Gage Martens in the third-place match.
Tegan Evans went 1-2 at 145, winning an opening match by fall over Baker/Powder Valley’s Julian Garcia, then dropping two matches by fall — to Jacob Ayala of Irrigon and to Saul Lopez of Heppner.
Trey Charlton went 0-2 at 285, dropping two matches by fall. Cody Fent also went 0-2 at 170, dropping a match by fall and a second match by injury default.
For Joseph, Jett Peterson placed fifth at 113 to lead the way. He dropped a quarterfinal match to Riverside’s Bryan Madrigal, then after a bye, bounced back for consecutive wins, pinning Aiden Guest of Culver and, in the fifth-place match, Axel Paredes-Rosales of Riverside.
Gavin Russell went 2-2 to take sixth at 152. He pinned Irrigon’s Xander Olman to start the day, then lost by fall to Heppner’s Edward Ellsworth. After a bye, Russell pinned Ryan Coombs of Grant Union, but in the fifth-place match dropped a 7-1 decision to Tyler Boor of Heppner.
Jayden McNall went 1-2 at 120. After a loss by fall to Aldo Duran of Baker/Powder Valley, he pinned Omar Rangel of Irrigon, then lost by fall to Santos Navarrof Culver.
Dylan Rogers went 0-2 at 126 with a loss by fall and by a major decision.
On the girls side, Gabby Delapena of Enterprise came one spot short of qualifying for state, taking fourth in the 120-pound bracket at the Special District 3 girls tournament Saturday, Feb. 5, in Redmond.
The top three in each weight class qualified for state. Delapena won her first two matches to reach the semifinals, but dropped two of her last three, including a 16-4 major decision loss to Bend’s Rickie Dean in the third-place match, putting her one spot short.
She opened with a win by fall over Nyssa’s Kaitlyn Esplin, and in the quarterfinals pinned Klamath Union’s Brianna Hankins.
She stayed close to Faith Steach of Molalla in the semifinals, but lost in a close 12-9 decision. She rebounded to reach the third-place match with her third win by fall, this time over La Grande’s Florecita Villagomez in the consolation semifinals.
Both Joseph and Enterprise wrap up the regular season Feb. 12 at the Pine Eagle Invitational in Halfway.
