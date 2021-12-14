NYSSA — It was a mixed bag of results for the Enterprise wrestling team at the Calhoun Classic in Nyssa Friday, Dec. 10, and Saturday, Dec. 11.
Three wrestlers competed in the varsity end of the tournament, and all three went two-and-out. But in the JV bracket, two reached the finals, and Will Ogden claimed top honors in his weight class.
Ogden went 3-0 to win that 195-pound weight class, defeating three Idaho wrestlers. He pinned John Kertz of McCall-Donnelly in the quarterfinals, took down Wyatt Clark of Middleton by fall in the semifinals, and, with just 32 seconds left in the title match, dropped Sam Buck of Emmett by fall.
Pearce Schnetzky went 3-1 at 138 pounds to take second. He pinned Benjamin Mardock of Nyssa in his first match, edged Kaden Annis of Fruitland, Idaho, by an 8-7 decision, and won a 16-11 decision over Melba, Idaho’s Joel Helm to reach the finals. There, he was pinned in the third round by Dylan Mossi of Caldwell.
In the girls bracket, Gabby De Lapena went 3-1 at 130 pounds. She opened with a 9-0 major decision over Caldwell, Idaho’s Paola Ruiz Saldana, then suffered her lone loss by fall to Emmett’s Gianna Coburn in the semifinals. She recovered to pin Destiny Reyes of Nyssa, then in a rematch against Saldana, defeated the Caldwell wrestler again, this time by fall, in the third-place match.
In the varsity bracket, Tegan Evans (145) and Cody Fent (170) both suffered two losses by fall. Gunnar McDowell (220) had a loss by fall, then dropped a close 3-0 decision to Vince Claudio of Caldwell.
Joseph, meanwhile, had three wrestlers compete at the Culver Invite Friday and Saturday.
Jayden McNall (120) had the strongest effort, going 2-2. He won his first two matches by fall over Culver’s Deson Monroe and Mazama’s Gabriel Aumiller, then dropped two by fall to La Pine’s Landyn Philpott and Bonanza’s Conner German.
Dylan Rogers went 1-2 at 132, dropping two matches by fall, but also earning a win by forfeit over Caldera’s Brandon Ortiz. The second loss, to Pine Eagle’s James Denson, eliminated him from the tournament.
Jett Peterson went 0-2 at 113, dropping both matches by fall.
Both Joseph and Enterprise return to the mat Friday and Saturday at the John Rysdam Memorial Tournament in Elgin.
