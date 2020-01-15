Brandon Yanke of Enterprise hit 19 out of 25 free throws in the 8- and 9-year-old boy category, to claim the 2019-2020 Wallowa County Hoop Shoot Championship. He narrowly beat Malcolm Albee of Joseph, who competed in the 10- and 11-year-old boy category, netting 15 out of 25 free throws.
The Enterprise Elks held their annual County Hoop Shoot on Thursday, Dec. 12 in Enterprise, to determine who would represent Wallowa County at the Elks Northeast District Hoop Shoot Championship in Hermiston, on Sunday, Jan. 5.
Also representing the county in Hermiston were 8- and 9-year-old girls champ Heidi Follett, of Enterprise; 10- 11-year-old girls champ Owyhee Harguess; 12- 13-year-old boys champ Jaxon Grover, of Joseph; and 12- 13-year-old-girls champ Tessa Duncan, of Enterprise.
Also competing at the County Hoop Shoot were; 8- 9-year-olds Caleb Beachy, of Joseph; Riley Myers, of Joseph; and Teagan Tillery, of Wallowa; 10- 11-year-olds Ashley Myers, of Joseph; Karlee Wentz, of Wallowa; Marcus Power, of Wallowa; and Apollo Pollard, of Enterprise. Additional 12- 13-year-olds were Iris DeLury, of Joseph; Emilie McDaniel, of Wallowa; Gunnar McDowell, of Enterprise; and Kellan Knifong, of Wallowa.
At the district Hoop Shoot in Hermiston, Brandon Yanke tied for first, losing in a shoot off, ending up second. Tessa Duncan placed second, winning in a shoot-off, and Heidi Follett placed third.
The Elks have been putting on hoop shoots since the late 1940s, when Frank Hise, of Corvallis, instituted the contest, eventually turning it into a national competition. Every year, thousands of young hoopsters compete locally up through the national level to earn the honor of shooting in the Elks Grand Lodge Hoop Shoot Championship in Springfield, Mass.
