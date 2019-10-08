The Northeast Oregon Wrestling Club based in Wallowa County will again be hosting a Youth Wrestling Club. This is open to all boys and girls in the county ranging from ages 5 to 14. There will be five different level pairings: 5 & 6, 7 & 8, 9 & 10, 11 & 12, and 13 & 14 year olds together for tournament competition. This will be our 15th year as a competing club.
Wrestling practices will be held at Enterprise High School on Tuesday and Thursday evenings from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. There will possibly be an alternate Monday night practice from 6:00 to 7:00 p.m. strictly for the first year wrestlers in addition to the Tuesday and Thursday night practices, depending on numbers of kids. The kids will be taught all the basic techniques in wrestling, so they will be able to compete in tournament competition if they wish to.
There will be a parent information meeting held at Enterprise High School Gymnasium on Tuesday, October 15th, 2019 at 7:00 p.m. Only parents need to attend this first meeting. The first practice will be held Tuesday, October 22nd at Enterprise High School.
Come and meet the coaches. If you should have any questions, they can be answered at the parent meeting on the 15th, or you may also call Troy Farwell (Coach) at (541) 263-1555.
