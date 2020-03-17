Early on a cool, foggy Saturday morning, dogs seemed as happy as people in the lift line at Ferguson Ridge. While skiers and snowboard riders took the easy way up, their dogs scampered up the hill with them, and then barreled downhill as fast and their friends on skis. “We let the dogs have a romp with us in the morning before a lot of people get here,” said Todd Kruger as he escorted his Aussie mix, Little Bear, back to the truck around 8:30 a.m. “Then we have to put them back in the car. It’s good exercise and fun for them all.” Indeed, dogs of all sizes, from wolfhounds to border collie mixes seemed to be having a great time.
Skier and ski patrol member Adam Wing reported that snow conditions were “...almost perfect, especially for this time of year.” Several inches of fresh and slightly wet snow on top of a packed surface helped. Fergie will remain open for spring skiing at least until the end of March.
