LA GRANDE — The 25,000-acre Starkey Experimental Forest and Range opened to public entry on Monday, Aug. 3, allowing dispersed recreational activities, including camping and hunting. Normally opened to public entry and activities from May 1 to Nov. 15, the area had remained closed this year in response to the threat posed by COVID-19.
“Opening to the public will allow traditional public uses of Starkey and will meet our research objectives for hunting,” said Hans Hayden, Starkey area manager. “However, strict protocols will be followed to minimize the risk of COVID-19 transmission.”
Those protocols include hunter self-service check-in and check-out for each hunt, with instructions for each hunt provided at the hunter check station at the main gate just off of Highway 244. Self-service check-in and check-out will minimize frequent, close interaction with limited research staff, while providing hunters with the instructions and materials they need for their hunts to be conducted safely and in a way that meets research objectives.
Visitors to Starkey must follow the state of Oregon’s orders for Phase 1 reopening. Masks and hand sanitizer will be available at the hunter check station, and all Starkey staff will wear masks when interacting with others. Additional details will be provided with hunter check-in materials at the check station.
