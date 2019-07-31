The Wallowa Valley Cubs, the Oregon State junior league softball champions are back home in the valley after the squad’s trip to the Western Region Tournament in Tucson, Ariz. The Cubs fell 11-1 in their final contest versus Martinez Little League of California on Monday, July 22.
The Cubs sported a 1-3 record at the tournament, losing two games in the championship bracket, but going 1-1 in consolation play. Coach Shane Kirkland said the tournament provided good times and some valuable learning experiences.
The Cubs’ final game was cut short after five innings by the 10-run rule, despite the Cubs pounding out nine hits, one less than the victors. Coach Kirkland pointed to the hitting performances of players Libby Fisher, Abby Straight and Alex Rowley who all went 2 for 2 at the plate during the contest.
“It was really great,” Kirkland said. “Outside of that, we really had trouble getting going and getting things to work. We faced off against a good team.”
Although errors played a part in the Martinez loss as well as one of the games. Kirkland was careful not to let it affect his players.
“They don’t define the girls as a team,” he said. “Winning district and winning state and the amount we’ve been able to bring this team together and trust each other does define them as a team. We’re super proud of them, as is most everybody.”
Kirkland also noted that Cubs were probably the youngest team at the tournament with the average age being under 13. Four of the tournament teams played year-round softball as well, including the Four Peaks team that initially defeated the Cubs and eventually played in the championship game.
The coach said that Sunday, Juy 21, the Cubs had the day off and got to relax, spending time around the pool and going to a golf-themed entertainment venue. He said the weather called for lots of time spent in the vicinity of air conditioning.
What Kirkland took away from the tournament is that he thought the Cubs would be more competitive. In some ways he felt the team was prepared but that the coaching had to be taken to the next level.
“We need to work more on hitting and hitting different pitchers,” he said. “We need to let them face some stiffer pitching — maybe let them hit against some high school pitchers.” He added he studied other coaches to see what they had to offer.
However, he thought the team accomplished what they wanted to accomplish during their stay. He noted that the ladies worked hard and expressed a great desire to win.
One of the many other positives of the tournament included a number of friendships the Cubs forged with players from other areas. He also added other benefits:
“We had a good time, learned a lot, and we know what we have to do to step up and be competitive here,” he said. That’s some important stuff for us. We’ll never replace these memories.”
Cubs player, Aimee Meyers, said that she felt privileged to play at the tournament and called it a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity that still didn’t feel quite real. She also said that she was surprised at the turnout of community support both online and in the stands.
Closeness with team members is something Meyers said she learned to appreciate on the journey.
“I wasn’t close with members of the team, but now we’re super close,” she said. “All of us are friends, which is super cool.”
