Three Oregon State Park facilities in Wallowa County are now open to the public, although their use remains somewhat restricted to use of boat ramps or just hiking trails.
At Wallowa Lake State Park, camping and use of open areas, including the beach area, remain closed. But the boat ramp is open for limited daytime use. The adjacent restroom is open 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. OSPRD advises that boaters who need to launch or take boats out of the water should prepared to turn around if crowded. Bring your own water, food and hand sanitizer.
Do not travel far to visit. Facilities may close without notice.
Iwetemlaykin State Heritage Site hiking trails are open for limited daytime use. Vault restroom is open 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily. Bring your own water, food and hand sanitizer. Do not travel far to visit.
Finally, Minam State Recreation Area remains closed to camping and general day use. However, Minam’s boat ramp is open for limited daytime use.
