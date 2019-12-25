CLACKAMAS, Ore.—Fishery managers in Oregon and Washington are extending the Columbia River steelhead fishing closure upstream of McNary Dam to the Oregon-Washington state line through March 31, 2020.
The 2019 summer steelhead return is the fifth lowest return to McNary Dam on record since 1954. The continued closure is needed to maximize survival of these fish and ensure sufficient numbers of steelhead will be available to meet hatchery brood stock production needs.
Conservation measures have been in place since July to protect hatchery and wild B-Index steelhead within the Columbia and Snake River basins.
This area of the Columbia River also remains closed to all salmon fishing.
Always check the Columbia River Zone Recreation Report for the latest in-season regulation changes in this zone https://myodfw.com/recreation-report/fishing-report/columbia-zone
