SALEM — Oregon drivers will not be required to remove studded tires until 11:59 p.m. Friday, May 15. The deadline had previously been extended from April 1 to May 1.
While studded tires are allowed in Oregon by law from Nov. 1 through March 31, the Oregon Department of Transportation decided to again extend that deadline in response to the continuing public health emergency of COVID-19.
ODOT encourages drivers to have their studded tires removed before May 15 if it can reasonably be done while maintaining social distancing.
For additional information about the state's efforts in response to COVID-19, visit the Oregon Health Authority website. For additional information about steps ODOT is taking to slow the spread of the virus, please visit our website.
