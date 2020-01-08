JOSEPH — The Josephy Center for Arts and Culture is pleased to invite submissions of up to three works of art for its seventh-annual Women’s Art exhibit.
Submitted work may be created in any of a variety of media including sculpture, new media, photography and painting. The center encourages submissions that engage, educate and inspire the community. Curator Jennifer Klimsza will evaluate submissions.
“I’m looking for art that comes from a women’s spirit,” Klimsa said. “It doesn’t have to reflect the theme of the concurrent historical ‘Valiant Women of the Vote’ exhibit. There are a lot of great works with themes of nature, and other things. This exhibit will be like past exhibits — art that shows the world through women’s eyes.”
All emerging, mid-career, established and collaborations of artists are encouraged to submit works.
Along with the regular Women’s Artwork Show, the center will be presenting a special exhibit celebrating the 100th year of the women’s right to vote. It’s title, “Determined to Rise — The Valiant Women of the Vote”, is the title chosen by the National Women’s Center, said Josephy Executive Director Cheryl Coughlin.
“If anyone has any historic photos or artwork that illustrates women’s struggle to get the vote, especially in Wallowa County, we would love to hang that in our exhibit,” she said. That would include old newspaper articles, and/or ephemera from the Suffragette movement.
Artworks must be submitted by email to Megan Wolfe, coordinator@josephy.org by Monday, Jan. 20 at 5 p.m. A brief biography needs to be submitted with work(s), 2-3 sentences. Notice of acceptance will be by Thursday, Jan. 23. The opening Reception will be Friday, Feb., 28 at 5 p.m. Awards will be voted on and presented at opening: People’s Choice and Curator’s Choice.
On Saturday, March 7 at 7 p.m., join the Josephy Center and the Wallowa Valley Music alliance for the “Women, Words & Music” concert. This is our annual showcase of women musicians and writers.
The Women’s Exhibit is sponsored by the Wallowa County Soroptimist, the Autzen Foundation and the Oregon Arts Commission.
Other events during the exhibit include a Women’s Concert in partnership with WVMA and Fireside readings in partnership with Fishtrap. They will also be hosting brown bag lunches, a solo play about Abigail Scott Duniway and Eleanor Roosevelt.
