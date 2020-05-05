In the long shadow of COVID-19, the Summer Fishtrap Gathering of Writers will be held online as a Virtual Weeklong Writing Conference.
Using this year’s theme, Courage, as the inspiration, the Summer Fishtrap faculty, Fishtrap’s partners at Eastern Oregon University, and local community participants will be able to bring as much of the Summer Fishtrap experience to your home as possible.
Fishtrap’s decision to go virtual came as a recognition that “There is nothing more important than the safety of our community, whether that’s the community of writers who come to the lake, or our local remote Wallowa County Community,” said program director Mike Midlo. “While we are seeing signs that efforts to “flatten the curve” have had a positive impact, there is a lot of uncertainty about when it will be safe for people to travel or gather in large groups. At the same time, we know there is a real need for writers to come together to share work and build skills. Providing a virtual experience gives us the ability to do just that while protecting our Fishtrap community.”
“We’ll miss seeing everyone at Wallowa Lake this summer,” says Fishtrap Executive Director Shannon McNerney, “but the public health crisis has revealed how Fishtrap can provide high quality writing workshops and events to even more people no matter where they live. We hope veteran Fishtrappers and new ones alike will give our Virtual Summer Fishtrap experience a try and join the unique community of writers that is Summer Fishtrap. This year, online.”
For more information, contact Fishtrap at www.fishtrap.org.
