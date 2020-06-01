Building Healthy Families will be operating the Summer Lunch Program in Wallowa County. BHF will offer Grab and Go curbside pickup of lunch at three sites Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays beginning June 15th through August 6th. Pickup of lunches are available 12:00pm-12:30pm. Lunches are free to all children under the age of 18.
Summer is coming and it’s time to think about how children will eat healthy when school is out. During the school year, more than 22 million children receive free and reduced price breakfasts and lunches through the School Breakfast and National School Lunch Program. When school is out during the summer months, many children no longer have access to even one nutritious meal each day. Research shows a lack of nutrition during the summer months may set up a cycle for poor performance once school begins. Summer Meal Programs help fill the gap.
The curbside Grab and Go Lunches will be offered in the following locations—Enterprise City Park on the east side; Evans Park in Wallowa on the east side; and at the Methodist United Church parking lot in Joseph.
Local fiscal sponsors of this year’s lunches include Bank of Eastern Oregon; Grace Lutheran Church; The Ford Family Foundation; Women’s Foundation of Oregon; The Lora L. & Martin N. Kelley Foundation; and the generous support of many local donors. Anyone who would like to support Summer Lunches can make a donation through Building Healthy Families.
For menus or questions call Building Healthy Families at 541-426-9411.
