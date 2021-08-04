ENTERPRISE — Take a walk through history Saturday, Aug. 7, when the Sunrise Iron Museum opens its doors for an annual open house hosted by owner Erl McLaughlin.
Antique farm implements, industrial equipment, trucks and automobiles fill a warehouse at 65708 Sunrise Road just west of Enterprise. Most of the machinery — including some steam-powered rigs — have been restored by McLaughlin.
There also are numerous household appliances and reproductions of pre-1900 lithographs in the museum.
McLaughlin said an open house planned for last year was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic, but he’s now trying to get things back to normal. In addition to the open house, he welcomes groups to take tours. There is no cost.
“I’m doing tours, so all they have to do is call,” he said.
For more information or to schedule a tour, call 541-263-0755.
