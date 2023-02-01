A recent survey completed by more than 1,000 people indicates strong support for an indoor aquatics facility in Wallowa County, advocates for the project say.
The survey, conducted by Ballard*King & Associates, on behalf of the Wallowa Valley Center for Wellness and Wallowa Memorial Hospital, aimed to assess community sentiment regarding an aquatic and recreational facility. They hired Ballard*King, a Colorado-based recreation-consulting firm that's been hired by the Center for Wellness and the Wallowa hospital to work on the project.
The survey was available online and on paper for three weeks in November and December 2022. With 1,286 respondents from Wallowa County — about 17% of Wallowa County residents — this response was considered to be a “large amount of feedback for a survey of this type,” Autumn Wilburn, director of special projects at the Center for Wellness, said Monday, Jan. 30, 2023.
"We are excited by the survey results and feel hopeful that so many Wallowa County residents think there is a need for a community pool," she said. "We look forward to working on the planning necessary for the next steps of this important project."
Ballard*King reported that 93% of respondents believed there was a need for an indoor pool in Wallowa County.
The top priorities among those respondents were swim lessons, physical therapy, open swim and recreation. The survey also showed strong support for designated deep and shallow water areas for instructional therapy and an accessible ramp entry.
Other possible features, such as a dedicated cardio space, a group exercise room and an indoor recreation court, were listed as "strongly needed" by 50-60% of the respondents.
Survey respondents were scattered throughout the county — and nearly 96% of all respondents said they travel to Enterprise at least once a week, if not more.
Most people who took the survey also noted that they would be willing to pay for access to quality facilities and classes. Ballard*King reported that “89.5% of respondents indicated that they were willing to support the annual maintenance cost of a facility with ideal amenities through increased property taxes.”
Chantay Jett, the executive director of the Center for Wellness, and a longtime advocate for an aquatics facility, said she was grateful to everyone who completed the survey and the community members who helped with the planning the process. She also praised Wallowa Memorial Hospital CEO Larry Davy and the hospital's staff for their assistance with the project.
Although the survey indicated strong support for an indoor aquatics facility, the results come with a bit of an asterisk: Since people could choose whether to participate in the survey, it's likely that many of the respondents already had an interest in such a facility. However, the survey was not intended as a scientific poll with a randomly selected group of respondents but rather as just a snapshot of overall county sentiment.
In that regard, the survey results provide an encouraging initial step, said Davy.
"The results show that further due diligence is warranted," he said. "The next steps will clarify what it will take to build and sustain a viable pool option for Wallowa County. We look forward to seeing that information."
Those next steps include creating an operations plan based on survey responses about what features should be included in the facility and what people are willing to play. Based on that plan, the Center for Wellness and the hospital will be able to commission architectural sketches to better understand the costs of building and maintaining a facility, although officials emphasized that the sketches will guide the process but will not be a final plan.
Estimates are that the project will take five years or more to complete. The idea now is that any assessed taxes and fees will go to operating the center, and not for the cost of construction.
