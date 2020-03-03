Lately we have been subject to alarming news stories about how major computer and Internet companies are violating our privacy. It’s true. Google, Facebook and all the others collect as much information as they can about you in order to sell the data to advertisers.
I will admit it is a bit creepy — you do a search for “X” and suddenly ads for “X” appear in every web page you visit. That’s disconcerting, yes, but is it “bad”? I’m not so sure.
In life, we certainly expect some privacy, especially about things that are nobody’s business, such as financial information and health information. However, few people expect every single bit of their information to remain totally secret.
Most of us willingly give up a lot of information in exchange for getting things done. We don’t mind that others know where to deliver packages, what car we drive, where we work, our interests, our hobbies, our shopping. We might use a “loyalty card” at the supermarket in exchange for discounts and specials. Many people love the convenience of having a map on their phone that knows exactly where they are and how to get where they are going.
For most people, it’s no big thing. In normal living, we give up some information in exchange for convenience or something else we want. So, some loss of privacy is normal and expected. Unless one wants to go off the grid, live in a cabin far, far from other people, that’s life.
But there are — or should be — limits. We willingly give up some of our information in exchange for something we want, but some information we want to keep private. Some information is simply no one else’s business.
In the end, your privacy is your job.
And here is where you come in. The data harvesting is done completely by computer programs. They don’t know when some information should remain private. They don’t know when the data collection has crossed the line. Computers don’t know that storing the fact that you searched for “how to fix a thermostat” is OK but storing your search for “help for an alcoholic” might not be. That’s your job.
There are browsers, search engines, programs and websites to help you keep private information private.
You should know that, when you click on some clever survey or quiz and it wants you to log in using your Facebook (or Google or Twitter) ID you are giving this unknown party access to your private Facebook/Google/Twitter information. I would never do that.
Facebook/Google/Twitter/et.al. have settings that allow you to turn off a lot of their “sharing”. You should take advantage of these settings.
Choose a better browser
For better privacy, when needed, use a browser that protects your privacy. Here are just a few that have, as their goal, privacy protection. First, the Firefox browser is pretty good on privacy and you can adjust the settings in Firefox to make it even better.
If you prefer Google’s Chrome browser (which, itself, is not good about privacy) the following are based on the Google Chrome code but without any data collection:
Brave https://brave.com/
Iridium https://iridiumbrowser.de/
Ungoogled Chromium https://github.com/Eloston/ungoogled-chromium
Unfortunately, if you prefer Microsoft’s Internet Explorer or Edge browser or Apple’s Safari browser, there isn’t much you can do to protect your information. Switch to another browser.
Next, choose a better search engine
Using a secure browser is the first step in controlling and limiting what data is collected about you. The next step is to secure your “search engine”. Most modern browsers define a default search engine for your searches. The default search engine is often Google or Microsoft’s Bing. On a Mac, it might be Apple’s Safari. Whichever of these you might use for your searches, none protect your privacy.
For private searching, don’t use one of those. Instead, go to one of the following web sites and search there. This is a list of websites you can use for searching the Internet that promise they do not collect your personal information:
DuckDuckGo https://duckduckgo.com/
Qwant https://www.qwant.com/
Startpage https://www.startpage.com/
Privatelee https://privatelee.com/
Swisscows https://swisscows.com/
SearX https://searx.me/
Peekier https://peekier.com/
MetaGer https://metager.de/
Ecosia https://ecosia.org/
Gibiru https://gibiru.com/
And, finally, open your browser in “Incognito Mode.”
You can use Google (or other big name websites) and still protect yourself if you really have to. Using your browser of choice, open an “incognito window” to access the Google (or whatever) website — and do not log in. Different browsers have different names for their privacy window: Privacy Browsing, InPrivate Browsing, Incognito Browsing. An incognito window will not save cookies or history and, as long as you do not log in, the website cannot know who you are.
A good rule is: If you don’t want some specific piece of information about you to be collected, don’t put it on-line anywhere. Don’t put it on Facebook, Snapchat, Twitter, et. al. Don’t use an insecure browser or insecure search engine to read or search on the subject. Just don’t. Remember that the Internet never forgets.
Your privacy is primarily your job.
