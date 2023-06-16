Hello Golfers. Welcome to Alpine Meadows for the 2023 season.
The golf course opened in mid-April, but spring snow hampered play on a daily basis into the
month of May – so it seemed - keeping golfers home by the fire. Now, with mid-June sunshine
and only a smattering of thunder showers those same golfers are coming out of the woodwork.
Aesthetically the course is looking good from the fairways and greens to the front entrance at
the clubhouse. The new pole fence that was constructed in front of the clubhouse last year
appears to have started a member’s resolution of sorts to making the front entrance more
appealing and welcoming to the public. Thanks to the greens crew, volunteers and the use of
Wellen’s Construction equipment, cleanup of weeds, debris and old tree trunks disappeared,
and a graveled cart path and parking with designated bumper blocks appeared, giving the
immediate area a facelift.
Then too, since last season a new entry gate designed and built by Chad Stangel, is in its
finishing stage, and a tall flag pole flying the American flag centered near the Alpine Meadows
sign adds a patriotic touch.
New on the course are nine new yardage signs at each ‘back’ tee box, both for the first and
second nine. For those golfers new to the course, and who are playing the middle or front tees,
they will need to refer to their score card for yardage information.
The foot bridge that crosses Trout Creek to the #9 Tee Box has been replaced with a much
sturdier one, and it looks great too.
Nowadays you’ll see more golfers using golf carts, but there are still the walkers who are
carrying their clubs or pushing a pull-cart. However you maneuver the course, the rewards of
playing the game are beneficial physically and mentally. As one novice golfer exclaimed on her
first day out, “I can drive as far as I can putt. I think I’m getting it.” Now that’s a healthy mental
attitude. Too bad that Mark Twain didn’t see it that way when he remarked, “A good walk
spoiled.”
Speaking of golf carts . . . just this past Monday, 12 new – gray in color, and easy to keep clean -
rental carts arrived. The old blue ones were put to rest. Belinda Kunz, who has worked in the
clubhouse in years past, and is president of the ladies group, can vouch for the need for new
carts. “After many years of use there were only 3 carts we could depend on out of the last 5
that were deemed operable.”
Tournaments are scheduled for the next few months. A list is posted at the clubhouse. It’s a
good idea to check the dates if you have plans to play at that time. The Wednesday Night Skins
began play in May, and will continue through the summer. All are invited to join. The Ladies
still claim “Tuesday, as Ladies Day.” New golfers are welcome.
