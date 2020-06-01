With Wallowa County experiencing warm, recreational weather during the past two weeks Alpine Meadows stood to face stiff competition, especially throughout the Memorial Day weekend when a whole lot of people headed for the lake and thereabouts.
Over the holiday span it looked like every Tom, Dick and Harry was either camping, fishing/kayaking or hiking the moraine or mountain trails. Yet, Marvin Gibbs, clubhouse manager, was pleased with the flow of golfers. “Not overcrowded, but steady, kind of like every day has been, and that’s the way we like it.”
That’s good news in that AMGC heeds the COVID-19 rules of social distancing.
A few members of the golf course, who figured Alpine Meadows would be busy and play would be slow on the Sunday May observance, decided to hike the lake moraine instead. Throughout their trek from the foot of the lake to the ‘green gate’ along highway 82 they enjoyed an awesome view of the calm, smooth-as-glass blue lake, our ever-loving snow-capped mountains, the moraine’s golden field of arrowleaf balsamroot, western bluebirds perched on the fence, and a ‘glass’ of the huge snow cornices overhanging Mount Joseph.
Out of town golfers, camped at the lake, and who had just finished hiking express their moraine summit trek with a big wide grin, then added that they were golfing the following day.
Now, back to Alpine Meadows.
As Gibbs stated that under the COVID-19 guidelines the course has operated without incident. The clubhouse is still off-limits, but hotdogs and drinks can be served from the window. The course closed two days due to heavy rains, and also partially slowed for a day or so when the crew Verticut the greens.
What is Verticut? When asked this question of an employee, they gave a thorough answer, one the average golfer probably feels is too much information. In a nutshell: when the cut is made it stresses the grass and invigorates its growth, helps it breathe and take in moisture. When all is said and done, the process makes for healthy greens . . . greens that putt true. Thanks goes to the AMGC crew for their ‘knowledge and know-how’ in keeping the greens in the best of shape.
Remember a hike is good to keep the body in shape, as is the game of golf.
(0) comments
