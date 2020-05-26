To the Editor, Wallowa County Chieftain
The Enterprise Elks would like to take this opportunity to thank the Veterans of Foreign Wars, and the American Legion for their renditions of Memorial Day services this past Memorial Day.
The American Legion performed their services at the Prairie Creek Cemetery, the Alder Slope Cemetery, and the cemetery at the Joseph Airport.
The VFW performed their services at the Bramlet Cemetery, the Wallowa Cemetery, the Lostine Cemetery, The Enterprise Cemetery, and the Ceremony of the Fallen at the Fountain of Honor, at the Wallowa County Courthouse, which honors the men and women who have passed on since last Memorial Day. The American Legion also participates in this ceremony.
It is a moving tribute, in remembrance of our veterans who have served our country.
If you missed them, plan ahead for next year, check the times and locations, in the Wallowa County Chieftain the week before. It is well worth your time.
Finally, thank you to commissioner Susan Roberts, who made sure the F-15 fighter jets, from the Air National Guard, flew over Wallowa County on Monday at 12:05.
Thank You!
Sincerely,
Nick Jannuzzi
Nick Jannuzzi Enterprise Exalted Ruler
