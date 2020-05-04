Coronation is tentatively scheduled for June 6th. Court members will continue selling tickets until at least May 22nd. Selling tickets has been a new and challenging experience for the girls this year. “No door to door sales were allowed this year,” Jones said. “But the girls have worked very hard and are doing well under the current conditions.” Tickets will be fully refunded should the rodeo be canceled,” Jones added. “The court girls will however still get paid for their commissions even though the ticket sales may have to be refunded. You can still support the court members by purchasing tickets from them by phone or on their website.”
Your ticket purchase through the court-members’ websites or with a phone call serves as a vote for Queen for the court member of your choice.
On CJD website: http://www.chiefjosephdays.com/rodeo/7531/three-special-messages-from-the-2020-chief-joseph-days-queen-contenders/
Casidee Herrod
Website is casideeharrodcjd2020.com
Phone: 541-263-1605
Brianna Micka
Website www.briannamickacjd.com
Phone: 541-398-0710.
Destiny Wecks
Website: destinywecksrodeo.wixsite.com/cjd2020
Phone: 541-263-1497
