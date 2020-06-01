100 years ago
June 3, 1920
In the eighth grade examination, diplomas were won by 112 Wallowa county pupils. The highest grade made in the county was that of Gerville Wilson, 13 years old, of Paradise. Her average was 97.9.
The store of C. H. Zurcher & Co. was entered last night and clothing worth more than $400 was stolen. The money drawer was left intact and the safe was not disturbed. Merchandise taken included suits and trousers, coats and vests, three overcoats, a quantity of silk shirts, neckties and handkerchiefs.
Preparations have been made for a good season at Wallowa Lake park, thirty new tents having been added to the equipment. The corral of elk at the park is also put in good condition.
The Imnaha store and the nearby residences of Fred W. Falconer and H. B. Maxwell are now lighted with electricity, to the delight of all interested. Power is furnished by a gasoline engine.
70 years ago
June 1, 1950
Wallowa County Memorial Museum at the foot of Wallowa lake near the site of the Indian grave of the father of Chief Joseph is to be constructed in the near future by the Wallowa County Junior Chamber of Commerce. The Jaycees have been securing logs for the proposed 30’ by 40’ building. The museum is to commemorate the Wallowa County pioneers and Nez Perce Indians.
The Enterprise Golf Club officially opened their course for the summer, holding an “open house” to between 50 and 75 persons during the day.
New battleship linoleum was laid this week on the steps leading up to the Haller apartments.
50 years ago
June 4, 1970
A giant Sikorsky helicopter started work Monday lifting towers into place for the gondola lift at Wallowa Lake. Of the 25 towers on the run from the lake to the top of Mt. Howard, there are five towers yet to be placed. The 8,000-pound number 4 tower proved to be too heavy a load for the big craft.
For outstanding citizenship and all-around excellence in their studies, two EHS students have been selected by the American Legion to attend Boys State in Salem: Jim Hansen and Ray Neil.
Wayne McFetridge received an award for Outstanding Achievement in Education during commencement exercises for the 1970 EHS class. He was recognized for contributed time and effort to the improvement of public education.
At the JHS commencement program, the “Max Kiel Award” was presented to the outstanding girl and boy freshmen students of the past year: Christy Kiser and Jack Freudenberg.
The Lostine Tavern, formerly owned by Mr. and Mrs. Elmer Bauck, has been sold to Mr. and Mrs. Robert Cook of Puyallup, Washington.
25 years ago
June 1, 1995
The third sawmill closure in less than a year in Wallowa County was announced this week by Rogge Wood Products of Wallowa. After a pizza party at a local restaurant, the crew of 45 was sent home with no plans to hire anyone back.
Burglars gained entry to three businesses in Joseph and Enterprise by breaking out glass doors or windows and got away with an undisclosed amount of cash. Money was stolen from the Valley Bronze Showroom, Deb’s Young Fashions and Burch’s Heating and Plumbing.
Enterprise Elementary librarian Tori Christman announced this week that over 50 students in school earned the right to become members of the Reading Roundtable Club by reading 100 or more books during the school year.
Nancy Roberts of Joseph received $100 as winner of the Chili Cook-off held outside Manuel Museum, competing against nine other chili chefs.
