New research in the aftermath of the 250,000 acre Carleton Complex fire in northern Washington shows that thinning and prescribed burns succeeded in reducing fire severity in the burned areas. The 2014 Carlton Complex wildfire in north-central Washington was the largest contiguous fire in state history in the midst of a particularly hot, dry summer.
The wildfire, driven by strong winds and explosive growth, destroyed more than 300 homes in Washington’s Methow Valley. “Megafires” like the Carlton Complex are becoming more common in western U.S. forests as the climate warms and forests are crowded with trees after years of fire exclusion.
The UW/USFS study, published Feb. 22 in the journal Ecological Applications, shows that even in extreme wildfires, reducing built-up fuels such as small trees and shrubs pays off.
“Our study suggests that the fuel treatments were worth the investment, yielding a more desirable post-fire outcome than if they hadn’t been implemented,” said lead author Susan Prichard, a research scientist at the UW School of Environmental and Forest Sciences. “There are a lot of benefits to creating more resilient landscapes, and this study suggests that even in the worst-case scenario wildfires, it can be worth it.”
On July 17, 2014, sustained winds of 35 mph raced through the Methow Valley, blasting oxygen into several fires that had started earlier that week. Before long, the fires joined and spread. A column of smoke stretched 30,000 feet high, dropping embers and igniting dry grasses, trees and other fuels on the ground over thousands of acres.
“It was the kind of fire that even experts who have studied them for decades had not seen before,” said Prichard, who lives in the Methow Valley. “It was a devastating fire for our community.”
In the aftermath, Prichard and collaborators wondered if controlled burns and thinning were helpful in the case of a megafire like the Carlton Complex.
The Carlton Complex fire burned across hundreds of sites that were previously thinned and/or burned, offering a testbed for the researchers to analyze whether the work helped reduce fire impacts in those areas during the megafire.
They found that even during the first explosive days of the Carlton Complex, areas that were thinned and prescribed burned had more trees survive than areas that didn’t receive those fuel treatments.
“Some of the treatments measurably reduced fire impacts even under very hot, dry and windy conditions,” said co-author David W. Peterson, a research scientist at U.S. Forest Service Wenatchee Forestry Sciences Lab. “Our results suggest that as we increase our ‘restoration footprint’ — the proportion of forest area treated to reduce fuels — forests may become increasingly resilient to wildfires under a broad range of conditions.”
Those efforts helped mature, naturally fire-resistant ponderosa pines survive. These mature trees, in turn, will provide seeds that produce younger trees across the landscape.
“I’m hopeful our study will encourage policymakers as well as managers to invest in restoration,” Prichard said. “It’s our best hope for protecting our streams, rivers and landscapes from catastrophic fires.”
For more information, contact Prichard at sprich@uw.edu and Peterson at dave.peterson@usda.gov.
