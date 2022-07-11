1947: Built the arena and bleachers where rodeo is held today.
1950: Built first dance hall and named it "Hells Canyon." It was constructed out of an old Quonset hut in Joseph.
1952: Chief Joseph Days boosters took a three-day bus trip to advertise event around the northwest. It was a trip made in a circle around the area that included the Joseph mayor and the Chief Joseph Days court. Previously, a group of people had flown to areas to promote the event.
1954: First kiddies parade.
1959: First grand marshal was Jay Dobbin. Dobbin had been named the county, state and national father of the year.
1960: Arena was dedicated as "Harley Tucker Memorial Arena." Tucker helped start Chief Joseph Days and was the stock contractor for the event.
1961: First girls sanctioned barrel race at the Joseph event.
1967: Rebuilt south side stands and covered grandstand.
1967: Community center caught fire due to firecracker and was repaired.
1968: Rebuilt north side stands and built covered grandstand.
1968: First Friday night rodeo performance.
1972: Two Saturday rodeo performances.
1982: First year for cow milking for local participants
1982: First coronation dinner.
1985: Held grand opening of new community center.
1987: Opened Thunder Room. It was an old sale yard that now hosts dances on Friday and Saturday night.
1988: First time for steer roping at Joseph event.
1991: Started presenting winner of all-around handmade silver spurs made by Larry Bacon.
1991: Started the Tuckerettes. The Chief Joseph Days flag carriers have opened the event with a bang of speed and energy since 1994.
1995: Held a regal reception for 50th anniversary. Past presidents and grand marshals were invited with more than 250 people attending.
1995: Moved Cowboy Breakfast to the Rodeo Grounds.
1996: Opened a hospitality tent on the Rodeo Grounds still in use today.
1997: First time to be nominated one of five best small outdoor rodeos by PRCA.
1997: First time a local girl, Teah Jones of Lostine and previously CJD princess, becomes Miss Rodeo of Oregon.
1998: First Thursday night rodeo performance.
2004: Last Sunday afternoon rodeo performance.
2005: First Wednesday night rodeo performance.
2006: New arena lights installed.
2006: First year for steer riding for those 12 and under.
2006: First year for Tough Enough to Wear Pink.
2008: First ranch rodeo. It helps raise money for three scholarships given to high school seniors.
2012: First year for mini bulls.
2017: First Back Country Bash.
2018: Built new bathrooms and souvenir booth.
2020: No rodeo due to COVID-19.
