The agricultural industry has always realized the benefit of industrious women filling vital roles. Those roles just haven’t always been recognized. Now more than ever, advances in academic programs and innovative industrial practices are diversifying and broadening the opportunities for women and other passionate young agrarians in their pursuit of agricultural livelihoods.
Dr. Chad Mueller, Animal Science professor at OSU’s Eastern Oregon Agricultural & Natural Resources program, sees an abundance of opportunities ahead for women who now are more likely to choose agricultural careers.
“Women bring a skill set that’s important,” he said. “Sometimes guys in agriculture think all you need is the brawn. But if you really want to be successful it’s not about how many hours you can throw hay. When you really want to be successful, it’s the business aspect, thought processes and details. Women seem to have embraced those more than men. They have an outlook on things that we need.”
On Tuesday, April 1, four students from the OSU program at Eastern Oregon University shared their inspiring storeis at a Josephy Center for Arts and Culture Brown Bag event.
Each student came from a family that ranched, farmed or worked in land management — though not one of them initially wanted to follow a career in agriculture.
“I thought I wanted to be a pediatric nurse,” said Kaleigh Waggoner. “So I went to George Fox University, the best thing I learned there was that I was on the wrong career path.” Waggoner transferred to EOU, and will soon be teaching agriculture to high school students, explaining: “I want to equip and empower future generations to understand and stand up for agriculture.”
In an increasingly urbanized culture, these young women are adamant about supporting and standing up for the farmers and ranchers who produce our foods. “Too many times, people in agriculture don’t have a voice,” Hayley Hall said. That’s what is motivating her toward a career in agricultural law. “I hope to be a voice of reason and try to defend people who work a lot more than 8 hours a day, don’t live in fancy houses, and spend their money making sure their cows get fed.”
And what advice, if any, does any of the students have for the future generations of young agrarians eager to follow in their footsteps?
“Never take no for an answer when working toward your goals,” Waggoner said. “Know who you are, your strengths and weakness. Authenticity is important. Be yourself and be a lifelong learner. Choose to make a difference. And remember that when one young girl sees you doing something that she wants to do but thought it impossible, you can empower her to change her life.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.