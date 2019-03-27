It was December of 1946. Randall and Agnes Black were headed to Baker, Oregon for Randall to run errands and for Agnes to see the doctor. On the way home Randall asked her what the doctor had said and she responded with “I’m pregnant!” He drove the car through the bar pit! Mind you, they were in their 40s and both had grown children with children. On August 17, 1947 little Randy Dean Black was born in Baker, Oregon. He had an idyllic childhood roaming the hills and valleys, riding horses, making mischief in Thief Valley, Oregon.
Randy graduated from North Powder High School in 1965. Randy joined the Marines and went to Vietnam for his service and was honorably discharged on August of 1969. He went to the University of Idaho and graduated with a Bachelor in Agriculture in 1972. Randy enjoyed working in that field until his retirement. He would often go for drives for many years, checking out the farm fields.
Randy was married to Connie Provost. They had three children: Jodi Black-Snook,
Brent Black (m.Tami), and Erika Patton (m.Damien). Connie and Randy later parted ways.
Lo and behold, he came to a family gathering with Leonie on his arm. She brought Charity Kates (m. Marv), April Hughes (m. Jack), Chris Smith (m.Paula) and Ben Smith (m.Brandee) to join the family too.
Randy is survived by his sister, Jewell Gates and numerous grandkids, nieces and nephews. He loved them all.
He never met a stranger and enjoyed visiting, playing cards, reading. His favorite card playing buddies were the YMCA ladies and Steve Combes at home.
We appreciate all the folks who helped him especially Dr. Matt Stroemel, Dr. Holly Isenhouer and Walla Walla Community Hospice.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, March 29, 2019 at Munselle-Rhodes Funeral Home, 902 S. Main, Milton-Freewater, Oregon 97862. In lieu of flowers, donations to the MS Society or the VFW will be appreciated also. Friends are invited to sign the on-line guest book at www.munsellerhodes.com
