Jo-Hi Track and Field Meet Results, Boys.
April 27, 2019
Boys 100 M
1. Garrett Thorne 12.05a Enterprise
2. Carsen Littlepage 12.22a PR Joseph
3. Shane Lund 12.33a SR Enterprise
4. Foster Hobbs 12.38a Enterprise
Boys 200 M
1. Garrett Thorne 24.95a Enterprise
2. Clay Wilhelm 25.00a Elgin
3. Shane Lund 25.15a SR Enterprise
4. Guylen Snyder 25.45a PR Joseph
Boys 400 M
1. Clay Wilhelm 55.34a Elgin
2. Ian Smith 56.75a SR Elgin
3. Josef Ramirez 57.34a Enterprise
4. Cole Gomes 57.86a SR Enterprise
Boys 800 M
1. Juston Rogers 2:05.13a SR Joseph
2. Zac Knapp 2:14.87a PR Enterprise
3. Calvin Martin 2:16.71a SR Imbler
4. Austin Greenlee 2:20.66a PR Elgin
Boys 1500 M
1. Henry Coughlan 4:26.77a Joseph
2. Zac Knapp 4:33.73a Enterprise
3. Ian Goodrich 4:51.41a Joseph
4. 1Brenden Moore 4:56.15a Enterprise
Boys 3000 M
1. Henry Coughlan 9:28.56a Joseph
2. Donald Sweet 11:12.80a PR La Grande
Boys 300M Hurdles
1. Tyler Homan 41.47a PR Joseph
2. Brandon Caldwell 48.09a Elgin
3. Devin Colwell 48.22a PR Imbler
4. Lukas Schelin 48.42a PR La Grande
Boys 4x100 relay
1. Elgin 45.23a
2. Enterprise 45.81a
3. Joseph 46.56a
4. Elgin 46.90a
Boys 4x400 relay
1. Joseph 3:54.68a
2. Imbler 4:01.90a
3. La Grande 4:12.75a
Boys Shot Put
1. Jonah Staigle 40-01.00 PR Joseph
2. Riley Masters 38-03.50 Enterprise
3. Chris Hanson 38-02.00 Elgin
4. Wyatt Frost 36-09.00 PR Imbler
Boys Discus
1. Riley Masters 104-02.25 Enterprise
2. Jonah Staigle 102-09.25 PR Joseph
3. Wes Howard 98-09 PR La Grande
4. Ronny Morello 97-05.25 PR Joseph
Boys Javelin
1. Keith Oswald 138-02 PR La Grande
2. Calvin Martin 135-00 Imbler
3. Jarom Huntsman 126-03 La Grande
4. Jonah Staigle 125-05 PR Joseph
Boys High Jump
1. Dylan Marr 5-10.00 PR Enterprise
Boys Pole Vault
1. T J Grote 12-00.00 PR Joseph
2. Kade Kilgore 11-06.00 Joseph
3. Carsen Littlepage 9-06.00 PR Joseph
Boys Long Jump
1. Colby Harris 18-00.00 PR Enterprise
2. Corsin Risi 17-11.50 Enterprise
3. Foster Hobbs 17-08.00 SR Enterprise
4. Guylen Snyder 17-07.25 Joseph
Boys Triple Jump
1. T J Grote 39-10.50 PR Joseph
2. Nathan Bingaman 38-10.75 PR Imbler
3. Colby Harris 37-10.00 Enterprise
4. Ian Smith 35-02.50 Elgin
