Thanks to a grand slam and two-run homer by freshman phenom Liz Rowley, the Wallowa Valley Outlaws are guaranteed a slot in the state playoffs. The Outlaws torched the Irrigon Vikings’ vessels in a home postseason game 14-2 on Tuesday, May 14.
Senior Lexie Gassett handled the pitching duties for the Outlaws giving only five hits and two earned runs over the five-inning game, fanning five and walking two.
Offensively, Rowley hit her first home run in her first at bat, launching a rocket to straightaway center and well over the fence. Her second blast, with the bases loaded, went over the left field fence. Like the first shot, teammates mobbed Rowley as she crossed the plate.
Rowley wasn’t the only one in on the home run act. Catcher Jessie Teeney slammed a two-run shot in the third. the score stood at 11-0 by the end of that frame.
Six girls had multi-hit performances despite the shortened battle. Rowley went 2 for 4 with six RBIs while Teeney went 2 for 3 with three RBIs. Aysia Salim went 2 for 3 with an RBI as did Beth Anderson without the RBI. Claire Farwell went 2 for 4 with an RBI while Gassett pounded Vikings pitching for three hits in four trips to the plate and three RBIs.
Defensively, the squad didn’t give up a single error.
“It’s great to have a game with no errors,” coach Gary Gassett said. “The whole game turned out pretty good.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.