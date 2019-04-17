The Outlaws softball squad dropped both ends of their home opening doubleheader versus Vale on Friday, April 12. Bad luck and bad weather dogged the team through both losses, 11-5 and 22-19 respectively.
The Outlaws saw an optimistic start to the first game. “It was a well-played game until the sixth,” Coach Gassett said. The girls were up and looking forward to victory, leading 5-3 at that point.
He added that less-than-stellar defense added fuel to the Vikings fire as the Outlaws committed five errors. A treacherous wind wreaked particular havoc on the outfielders.
Then, the Vikings brought out the battle-axes and went to work on the Outlaws, scoring seven runs after Outlaws let two runners on with errors followed by a home run. “We didn’t play well defensively,” coach Gary Gassett said.
For the Outlaws, Liz Rowley went 2 for 4 with three RBIs. Coach Gassett said the squad had a number of players with one hit while Rowley was the only player with an second base hit. Pitcher Lexie Gassett took the loss for the Outlaws.
The second game started with fireworks as the Vikings exploded with 11 runs in the first inning, which included a grand slam by the fourth hitter.
A tired Gassett started the game until Rowley came on in a relief role, but she suffered bad luck as well. Kirkland then took the mound and finished the game for the Outlaws, throwing 112 pitches.
“She’s a strong girl, unusual for a freshman,” Coach Gassett said.
In response, Gassett said that the Outlaws managed a seven-run first inning themselves, and came within three runs of the Vikings several times through the slugfest.
One-woman wrecking-ball Kirkland clobbered Viking’s pitching. She went 6 for 6, knocking in five RBIs that included two homers, two doubles and two singles. She also scored four times.
“I’ve never heard of anyone going 6 for 6 in a game,” Gassett said.
Mighty sophomore Claire Farwell was 2 for 5 at the plate with five RBIs, four coming from a grand slam in the seventh inning. Meanwhile, freshman Liz Rowley went 3 for 4 in the box with an RBI. Aysia Salim, also a freshman, went 3 for 5, belting a double and three RBIs.
“It was pretty fun watching these freshmen,” Gassett said.
Senior, Gassett herself went 1 for 3 with a double and walked three times and scored three runs.
“I’d like another shot at Vale,” Coach Gassett said. “I think we can beat them. We’ll see them in the playoffs.”
The ladies are now 2-2 in league play and 5-4 overall while ranked 10th in the state. They next play at Irrigon on April 20.
