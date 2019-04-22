The Wallowa Valley/Elgin boys baseball nine didn’t have one of their better weeks, as the squad were 1-3 after losing both ends of a non-league doubleheader at second-ranked La Pine on Tuesday, April 16 and splitting with Irrigon the following Saturday.
The first La Pine game saw the squad not playing up to potential as multiple errors led to a 4-3 loss in the opener. La Pine only managed a single earned run in the battle.
Christopher Nobles and Flynn Nave each had a multiple-hit game and an RBI each to lead the offense.
The squad put runners on base in every inning but failed to convert. Heads-up baserunning and stolen bases helped keep WV/E in the battle.
“We had a pretty productive day,” Coach JR Collier said. “We just had a problem stringing together runs.”
The second game saw WV/E take a 5-4 loss. Gus Ramsden started in the pitcher’s box and pitched two innings. He handed out a strikeout and two walks. Nave came on in relief and pitched three strikeouts and a pass.
The nine took a while to warm up their bats, scoring two runs each in the sixth and seventh innings. A Chase Homan double knocked in two, a Malachi Roberts single in the seventh also brought two home.
“If we had played a little tighter, we’d have won the first one,” Collier said. “We were close the whole time, and that’s the most important thing.”
Coy Aschenbrenner started on the mound and pitched through six innings before Gus Ramsden came on in relief. Aschenbrenner whiffed four and dealt three walks while Ramsden had a strikeout and a walk.
It’s always nice to have the win, but it’s nice to know we can play with those guys,” Collier said. “When we get to the playoffs, they’re a team that will be there.”
The sixth-ranked Wallowa Valley/Elgin team got a surprise when they fell 15-0 to Irrigon in the first game of an away doubleheader on Saturday, April 20. Nine errors, including six in the first inning lowered the curtain on WV/E.
“I think we were all a little surprised,” Coach JR Collier said. “We walked guys and there was error after error. It’s hard to dig yourself out of a hole after you’re down 10 runs.”
Coy Aschenbrenner started the game, and despite pitching well, the half-dozen miscues forced the coaching staff to put Trace Evans on the mound in an attempt to change up the paradigm. Evans got the final out and Aschenbrenner actually returned to finish out the game.
“They didn’t have a lot of legal hits, if they had any,” Collier said. “Aschenbrenner was pitching OK, but fielding was a nightmare. Overall, it was an ugly game and painful to watch.”
Only Gus Ramsden and David Salim had hits.
Even in retrospect, Collier couldn’t come up with a reason for the poor defensive showing.
“We had nice weather,” he said. “It was just a struggle and a perfect storm of errors.”
The coaching staff had a talk with the squad between games that paid off in spades: WV/E the next round won 8-5.
The team quadrupled their previous hit output, pounding out eight hits. Ramsden went 2 for 4 as did
Christopher Nobles. Chase Homan pitched in with a double. Zeb Ramsden knocked in an RBI as did Malachi Roberts. Salim nailed two RBIs.
Trace Evans pitched two innings before Flynn Nave came on in relief to pitch the final 5 1/3 innings.
Nave pitched one three-pitch inning and a six-pitch inning over the duration. He gave out no walks and chalked up one strikeout.
“We led the whole game and scored three off the bat,” Collier said. “They were chasing us the whole time.”
The wins left the boys in second place in league with a 4-2 record and 8-5 overall while ranked sixth in the state. They next play Riverside in a home doubleheader on April 26 starting at 1 p.m.
