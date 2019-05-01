If you are looking for a great meal, enticing bargains, good friends, and a worthy cause, the South Fork Grange #605 in Lostine is the place to be on May 18, from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
When the historic South Fork Grange building in Lostine burned to the ground on February 8, 2014, the grange lost more than a building. Historical documents and photographs went up in smoke, along with an irreplaceable mural. But its members never lost their spirit. Within a year, they acquired a new home – an elderly house on Rosewell Street.
With hard work, grants and donations, the Grange converted the old house into a meeting place. A new roof, new kitchen, a new meeting room, a new furnace, the Lostine Library area, and a handicapped access bathroom blossomed. With the help of additional grants from the State grange, there’s a new porch and a wheelchair ramp.
On May 18, the South Fork Grange will celebrate their newly rejuvenated digs with an open house and fundraiser. Lunch will feature a sumptuous, juicy barbeque pork sandwich prepared by Cathy Nelson of the Wallowa Barbeque Pit fame, served from 11:30 a.m. until 3 p.m. And while you are there you can hunt for treasures amid the indoor garage sale. Hint: the garage sale actually starts on Friday the 17 and runs from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. So for the best treasure hunting, come a day early.
The funds raised will help the South Fork Grange keep the hall – and its Lostine Library--open for community use. “Our bank accounts are drained,” said Grange member June Colony. “We are in real need of funds to keep our hall running so the community can enjoy it for all its various family and community gatherings.”
Great food, compelling treasures, and a worthy cause. Who could ask for more?
The South Fork Grange #605 is located at the north end of Rosewell Street
