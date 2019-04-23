After more than five years of planning and designing, the upper Wallowa River’s channels through Wallowa Lake State Park will get their long-overdue restoration, starting in October. The nearly $1.1 million project will return the river to it’s braided, meandering pattern where it enters Wallowa Lake, providing improved spawning and rearing habitat for bull trout and kokanee, and perhaps once the Wallowa Lake dam is improved with a fish ladder, the historic, now extirpated, population of Sockeye salmon.
“I think it’s fabulous,” said Nils Christoffersen, Executive Director of Wallowa Resources. “It’s been a high priority for Oregon State Parks for a long time. And this lower part of the river through the park has been in need of restoration for more than 40 years. The project was sparked by the BC Creek flood in 2002. It’s been exciting to bring all the parties together to help both people and habitat. We’re all really excited by the opportunity to showcase salmon habitat restoration to the half-million visitors who come to Wallowa Lake State Park each year!”
The project is a collaboration of Wallowa Resources, Oregon State Parks and Recreation Department (ORPD), Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife, Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation (CTUIR) and Nez Perce Tribal Fisheries. The go-ahead for the implementation phase of the project was triggered by the awarded $250,726 grant from the Oregon Watershed Enhancement Board on April 17. “The funds will support much of the infrastructure, including building a bridge across a newly-enhanced river channel, and placing root wads and other structures in the stream,” said Matt King, Project Manager for Wallowa Resources. Other funders include the Reser Foundation, CTUIR’s Wildhorse Foundation, ORPD Salmon Plate funds, and ORPD general lottery funds.
This first phase of the project will only affect lands within the state park and some portions of Wallowa Lake Lodge’s property that will ultimately become part of the Nez Perce Tribe’s Conservation Easement. Channel restoration and flood prevention work on the river upstream from the park may be part of a later phase, as funding opportunities become available,” said Jean Jancaitis, Programs Director for Wallowa Resources.
The Wallowa River’s course across the alluvial fan where it enters Wallowa Lake has been channelized and modified substantially over the last century. The natural flow across this fan was once carried by multiple small, and in places, deeper channels. Today, berms and riprap restrict river waters from historic channels and overland flow through Wallowa Lake Park’s open ponderosa pine groves, and inhibit the access of fish to spawning sites. Wetland areas and riparian vegetation are sparse, limiting nesting sites for birds and habitat for amphibians. Higher-velocity stream-flows through the more restricted channels have reduced the diversity and numbers of macro-invertebrates that provide food for all.
The project is planned in two stages: October through December 2019, and July-August 2020. The timing is intended to disrupt park visitation as little as possible, and also provide minimal disturbance to fish spawning, rearing, and migration. Project mapping, engineering, and design began in 2015, and were carried out by GeoEngineers of Pendleton, under the guidance of Wallowa Resources and the advice of Nez Perce Fisheries and the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife.
Related, but separate, work by Pacific Corps to increase flows in a portion of the East Fork of the Wallowa River, and protect habitat for bull trout at its Wallowa Falls powerhouse tailrace will occur this year, closing their campground for both the 2019 and 2020 seasons.
The first stage of the project will be scheduled in October through December when Wallowa Lake State Park receives minimal visitation. Most of the park, including camping and marina areas will be open to visitors during this time. Work will include restoration and reconstruction of an old river side-channel that runs through the east portion of the park’s ponderosa pines. Ultimately, this will become a year-round river channel, sheltered by riparian vegetation including native grasses, willows, black cottonwood and alder. It should carry about 30% of the Wallowa River’s flow during the height of spring and early summer, and lower flows year-round. Construction should not disrupt or remove any of the existing trees.
Marina Drive will be closed for a short time during July or August to allow for construction of a bridge over this new channel. The bridge will replace an under-sized culvert that presently conveys runoff water under the road. The new structure is planned as a 32 foot span with concrete abutments. It will provide pedestrian walkways in addition to a roadway.
The group camping areas on the south side of Marina Drive at this location will be somewhat reduced in size to provide space for the new channel. A constructed berm will protect the area designated for group camping from flooding. However, some portions of the present group camping sites will not be protected from flooding and will only be useable during summer low flow periods.
The second stage of the project — placing logs, root-wads, and other natural structure into the stream to improve fish habitat — is tentatively scheduled for July 15-August 15, 2020. It’s a time that is least disruptive for fish. Young Kokanee have returned to the lake, and young bull trout have migrated upstream. Nobody is spawning. The present design calls for 29 logs, 22 buried snags, and a number of other natural structures missing from the park area and Lodge property to be placed in the stream. Most of the protective berms will also be removed and relocated to the western side of the pine groves, allowing a more natural water movement across the lower portions of the park near the shoreline during high river flows. This will reduce the asphalted parking area just northwest of the present bridge to allow for more natural overbank flooding and groundwater recharge, as well as more functional wetland areas.
Wallowa Lake State Park will construct new paths to accommodate the newly refurbished channel, and connect park facilities with campgrounds and parking areas. The park will undertake several construction projects in 2020, including interpretive signs and more hiking trails and paths to guide visitors along the river’s more complex, re-vegetated network of channels.
Wallowa Resources will be spearheading the stream restoration portions of the project. Programs Director Jancaitis noted that requests for proposals for this fall’s channel reconstruction and bridge building should be available from Wallowa Resources in the next few weeks. “It’s a very important local project,” she said. “It is our hope that the work will be done by local contractors to provide local jobs.”
