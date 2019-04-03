Myrle Ella Young passed away March 23, after 98 and three quarters years of full life. She was happy and fun loving until literally the day she died. Born in Arco, Idaho in the year 1920, some of her earliest memories are of moving from farm to farm in a horse drawn wagon. She remembered Bonnie and Clyde newspaper stories as a 14 year old girl......the great depression, World War II, her move to California from Utah as a single parent in the 1950s, all these stories and hundreds more. She was a fascinating , hardworking person, who never gave up on anyone.
A devout Member of the LDS Church, a loving wife and mother, a great listener with a wealth of wisdom, Myrle was a fountain of love and kindness, unconditionally. She was also a pretty good mother-in-law.
She is proceeded in death by her eldest daughter, Jeneal, and by her beloved husband Bob. She is survived by sons Don and John, and by daughters Kathleen, Mary, Jan, Nancy, Betsy and Susanna. She raised three grandchildren, and is further survived by 156 and counting, grandchildren, great grandchildren,and great great grandchildren. She will be sorely missed.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a contribution to the Missionary Fund, Enterprise ward of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, to reflect Myrle’s love of youth and church.
A memorial service will be held at the LDS church in Enterprise [across from the airport] on Saturday April 13 at 11 a.m.
