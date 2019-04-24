The Oregon Secretary of State’s Small Business Advocacy team will be in Enterprise on Thursday, April 25 to offer free classes and one-on-one advice for small business owners. Need some savvy advice about navigating a variety of government regulations? Would you like to apply for government grants? Are you a commissioned notary who wants to sharpen your skills and update your training? These classes and workshops are for you, and are co-sponsored by the Wallowa County Chamber of Commerce and the Northeast Oregon Economic Development District.
Small business owners are invited to explore grant opportunities and learn to navigate rules and regulations with Ruth Miles, the Chief Small Business Advocate at Wallowa Resources, 401 N.E. First Street, Enterprise, OR from 1 — 4 p.m. If you have a problem, concern, or question regarding state or local government, Miles can help. The mission of the Small Business Advocate is 1) to provide information to start-up businesses, and 2) “to assist entrepreneurs who believe they’ve been subject to unreasonable or unfair state regulatory actions.”
Need to write a grant proposal or respond to a request for proposals? A representative from the Government Contract Assistance Program will coach you in grant-writing to achieve the best results.
Two classes for commissioned notaries will help you brush up on skills and new regulations: Notary Basics: 9 a.m. — 12 p.m., and Notary Advanced 1 p.m. — 4 p.m. Both will be held in the Tomas Building classroom at the Wallowa Chamber of Commerce, 309 South River Street, Enterprise Ore. 541-426-4622.
From 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Ruth Miles and GCAP representatives will provide a seminar/panel about “The State of Small Business,” also at the Tomas Center. Information will include how to resolve regulatory and other issues, and how to build your bottom line by contracting with the government.
For further information, contact Vicki Searles at the Wallowa County Chamber: 541-426-4622 or Vicki@wallowacounty.org
