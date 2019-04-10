Please be advised that Wallowa County has declared a State of Emergency for the entire County due to Flooding.
The public can find the Resolution declaring State of Emergency on the county website: co.wallowa.or.us, filed under Board of Commissioners, News and Announcements, Public Notices; or
According to County Commissioner Susan Roberts, the declaration was ordered to authorize the closure of two roads: Jim Town Road, and Whisky Creek Road. At this point in time the situation is fairly well under control and the closures are intended as a safety precaution, although local traffic is allowed. The county is primarily concerned with keeping public who are unfamiliar with the areas from traveling on those two roads, but again emphasized that local traffic is okay.
The situation is being monitored and the road closures are expected to be in place possibly through the weekend or until the storm plays its course.
If you have any issues or concern please contact our office at 541-426-4543 ext. 1130 or 1133.
You can also contact Lon Andrade who is the Road Department Supervisor at 541-426-4543 ext. 1201.
