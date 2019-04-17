John Delbert Stonebrink, 52, of Wallowa, was arraigned at Wallowa County Circuit Court on April 10 on 20 charges of Encouraging Child Sexual Abuse. Attorneys Christine Herbert and Matthew Rowan represented Stonebrink while Rebecca Frolander prosecuted the case and Judge Wes Williams presided.
Stonebrink, wearing a jumpsuit and pink or lavender shirt underneath, appeared via video from the Jackson County Jail where he is being held on one count each of Encouraging Child Sexual Abuse in the first and second degree respectively, using a Child in a Display of Sexually Explicit Conduct and Luring a Minor. The Defendant remained silent throughout the hearing except for a, “Yes, sir,” when asked by Judge Williams if he was Stonebrink.
Rowan requested a preliminary hearing for Stonebrink on the new charges, which Williams set for April 22.
Stonebrink had also appeared in Wallowa County Circuit Court for an arraignment/indictment hearing on 24 similar charges from a similar case on March 8. He could have entered a plea on the charges on March 15, but was granted a 30-day continuance. The April 10 hearing again saw the defense ask for the case to be set over for another 30 days. Frolander did not object and explained to the judge that the state was considering combining the two separate cases and possibly even combining them with the Jackson County case as part of a global settlement offer.
Frolander also asked Williams to set bail on the new charges. Judge Patricia Sullivan set bail at $330,000 for the original Wallowa County case. Herbert said her client could not possibly pay bail on the first Wallowa County charge and did not protest setting bail on the new charge. Judge Williams set bail at $300,000 for the new charges.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.