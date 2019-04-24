Don’t wait until the last minute to apply for controlled hunts this year, Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife advises. In fact, don’t wait at all.
Instead, use ODFW’s spiffy new electronic licensing system online to get your license before the May 15 deadline.
Oregon has limited-entry, or controlled hunts for many big game species, including all pronghorn antelope, bighorn sheep and rocky mountain goat hunts, Eastern Oregon rifle deer hunts, and many Eastern Oregon rifle elk hunts. The state’s Premium Hunts — which offer a four month season for antelope, deer or elk for the cost of a regular tag — also require application by May 15.
Hunters can now apply for their controlled hunt tag or tags online on at MyODFW.com. Hunters and anglers who have purchased an annual license in the past three years, or have Pioneer or Disability status, should verify their account as they already have a profile in the new system.
For the 2019 season, there are no longer limitations on party sizes for controlled hunts. You can also change your hunt choices online until June 1, and even set up and use an online account even if you purchased your license the old-fashioned way, through a sales agent.
There are a few other changes to 2019 Big Game Regulations that hunters should be aware of, which are posted at MyODFW.com. These include tag reductions for hunt 152B-Starkey deer, additional tags for several NE Oregon elk hunts, and an error in the regulations for the season date of hunt 256X. The correct season dates for the Wenaha spike elk are Oct. 23-27.
Hunters can also apply for controlled hunts the old-fashioned way, at a license sales agent. Most agents who used the old system will now enter your application data in the new online system. For this, you’ll have to provide an existing ODFW ID number, or name and date of birth to be correctly entered in the new online system. In Wallowa County, hunting and fishing licenses are available at Joseph Hardware, The Sports Corral, Wallowa Lake Marina and the Minam Store.
For more questions about the new electronic licensing system or if you have problems verifying your account, visit the ELS FAQ or contact ODFW by phone at 503-947-6101, email at odfw.websales@state.or.us, or social media at @MyODFW on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.