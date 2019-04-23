Pacific lamprey, or He’esu by their Nez Perce name, are ancient scale-less, jawless fish that are native to Wallowa County streams. The Nez Perce have worked to restore them here for the past 13 years, and are making headway, with young, larval fish found in the Imnaha, Minam, and Wallowa Rivers, and Joseph Creek today. Pacific lamprey have life cycles similar to salmon, and only are parasitic during their time in the ocean.