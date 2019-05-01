On May 3, local pianist Seth Kinzie has teamed up with La Grande drummer, Andy Steele, to form a music combo, Kinzie Steele. Artists Anna Vgel and Carrie Chupp will create a painting durning the performance to convey its message through a uniquely different medium. The performance celebrates the recording of the group’s first album, “When I was a Tree.” The OK Theatre and the Josephy Center will co-present the show.
Kinzie calls the group’s music, “post-jazz,” and some might find the duo’s method of performance and practice unusual, to say the least. Rather than rely on digital wizardry to find ways to play together several times a week, the two hit upon a unique idea to co-create music.
“We have this musical philosophy that since we live far apart, we won’t play together too much,” Kinzie said. “We like starting from a blank space and seeing what happens, so once a month we’d get together and rehearse or jam all weekend.” This went on for two years. “I enjoy playing with other people, and then having a lot of time on my own to unfold the melody and rhythm and bringing it back to a collaborative setting,” Kinzie said.
In the end, Kinzie was impressed with what the two came up with after the two years: six songs, totaling 49 minutes of music. The Duo recorded the album over three days in Lostine at the home of Richard and Jennifer Hobbs, who own a Steinway piano that Kinzie calls the finest in Wallowa County.
Local recording engineer Bart Budwig recorded the album and Kinzie worked with a producer for the first time.
“Having someone else take care of critique and advice and insight so I can just play was a big relief,” he said. “It was totally worth it.”
Although the duo have a number of friends who are excellent musicians, the two decided to keep the album as bare bones as possible with minimal contributions from others. Kinzie’s father contributed banjo on one track and Steele’s father contributed saxophone on another.
“I think it’s important to spend time improving some stuff and maximizing sound while taking away other stuff, so that you have really nice patterns and colors shining,” Kenzie said.
The songs are a varied lot, with an intense jazz piece focusing on social justice while another focused on the first female Canadian trapper, which is a contemplative piece. Another celebrates a local masseuse.
All of the songs were composed after June of 2016, but none are completely new as Kinzie believes that recording a song immediately after composition misses opportunities for improvement.
“There’s always little insights you get about an artistic piece blocked from view when it’s immediately completed, taking one’s time is an approach I find to be very helpful.”
Helping validate Kinzie’s talent, Boise’s prestigious Tree Fort music festival selected Kinzie and Steele as one of its acts this year.
“It was an amazing experience,” Kinzie said. “We hadn’t played a live show in two years.” The duo did the show with no rehearsals or even a sound check to an enthusiastic audience.
Kinzie is looking forward to performing while artists Anna Vogel, and Kinzie’s partner, Carrie Chupp, paint on a 32-square-foot canvas during the concert. Vogel’s art exhibit, “Dream Oregon”, will open at the Josephy Center on Saturday, May 4th. The artists’ improvised, collaborated creation will be available for sale at the exhibit.
“It occurred to me that since the date of our show is the day before the artist reception at the Josephy, we should have live painting from two of the artists,” Kinzie said. “They’ll have an idea of what they’ll paint, and we’ll have an idea of what we’ll play, but we’ll allow the relationship between the two to influence each other if we can.”
The musician is looking forward to playing at the newly renovated theatre, which includes two balconies and will debut a newly stained stage floor for the performance.
“It’s impressive,” Kinzie said. “It is rightfully at the top of the historic theatre list and is on its way to becoming a well-known Oregon venue.”
The OK Theatre is located at 208 W. Main St. in Enterprise. Tickets are $10 at the door. Children are free. The album will be available for purchase at the door while they last.
