Betty Jo Reed of Enterprise, Oregon passed away on March 29, 2019 at the Wallowa Memorial Hospital in Enterprise. Born October 30, 1938 to Mervin Horner and Mary Horner (Huffman).
She attended Joseph High School. She is survived by her husband Danny Reed and Daughters Katherine Young and Phil, and Julie Wittrock and Paul. She had two grandchildren and two great grandchildren. Cousin Sharon Huffman, Clay Huffman, Sherry Huffman, Travise Huffman.
Betty Reed was head dispatcher for the Wallowa County Sheriff’s Office. She was an Animal Control Officer for Wallowa County. She loved Four-Wheel riding and she taught 4-H. She loved camping, fishing and horseback riding.
There will be no services.
